SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist was injured Wednesday morning following a crash that involved a school bus in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the crash happened on East Kennedy Street at South Dean Street.

Police said the school bus turned left in front of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was injured and taken to the hospital.

Spartanburg School District 7 said students were on board at the time of the crash but no one was injured.