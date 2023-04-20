UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a crash Thursday afternoon in Union.

The crash happened on Thompson Boulevard near Connector Road.

The Union Police Department said a motorcycle was traveling a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, went through an intersection, ran off the road. Police said they rolled multiple times.

The motorcyclist was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for their injuries.

Thompson Boulevard was blocked while police investigated the crash.