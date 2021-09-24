Motorcyclist killed during crash in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed during a crash Friday evening.

The crash happened at 7:30 p.m. on Keowee Road near Paco Drive.

Troopers said the driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on Keowee Road when they traveled off the left side of the road, hit a ditch and a fence and was ejected.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

This crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.