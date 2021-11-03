Motorcyclist killed in 3 vehicle crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist was killed in a three vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Christopher Eric Matthews, 45, of Anderson.

The crash happened at 6:00 p.m. in the 7900 block of Highway 76 near the entrance to Tri-County

Technical College.

Matthews was driving a Harley Davidson east on Highway 76, the coroner’s office said. Matthews lost control of his motorcycle and hit a pick-up truck and a passenger car in the rear before being thrown from his motorcycle.

According to the coroner’s office, Matthews was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the

Pendleton Police Department