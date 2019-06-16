Motorcyclist killed in crash along Blue Ridge Parkway in NC

BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY, NC (WSPA) – The driver of a motorcycle has died in a crash along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Mount Mitchell State Park, Saturday afternoon.

According to the Blue Ridge Parkway, the crash happened around 12:15pm at milepost 355 at the entrance to the state park along the Buncombe County / Yancey County line.

Investigators say 60-year-old Bryant Chandler of Columbia, South Carolina was driving the motorcycle southbound with a group of other riders headed for the park for lunch.

Officials say the motorcycle in front of Chandler slowed to make a turn when Chandler crashed into the back of that bike.

The crash remains under investigation.