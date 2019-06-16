Motorcyclist killed in crash along Blue Ridge Parkway in NC

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
motorcycle generic crash

BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY, NC (WSPA) – The driver of a motorcycle has died in a crash along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Mount Mitchell State Park, Saturday afternoon.

According to the Blue Ridge Parkway, the crash happened around 12:15pm at milepost 355 at the entrance to the state park along the Buncombe County / Yancey County line.

Investigators say 60-year-old Bryant Chandler of Columbia, South Carolina was driving the motorcycle southbound with a group of other riders headed for the park for lunch.

Officials say the motorcycle in front of Chandler slowed to make a turn when Chandler crashed into the back of that bike.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

