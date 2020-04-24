Motorcyclist killed in crash along Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer

GREER, SC (WSPA) – The driver of a motorcycle has died after a crash along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer, Friday evening.

Greer Police say the crash happened near the intersection of West Wade Hampton Boulevard and West Poinsett Street just after 6:00pm.

The crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

Officers say the motorcyclist was fatally injured while the driver of the SUV was not hurt.

All eastbound lanes (towards Spartanburg) of West Wade Hampton Boulevard are closed between South Buncombe Road and West Poinsett Street while police investigate the crash.