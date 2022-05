ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist was killed in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the crash happened near the 2200 block of Hendersonville Road around 12:40 p.m.

The motorcyclist lost control of his 2000 Kawasaki motorcycle in the southbound lane of Hendersonville Road, police said. He died from his injuries.

Police identified the motorcyclist as Gregory Antonio Davis, 48, of Asheville.