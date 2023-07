CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday morning in Cherokee County.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, the motorcycle was traveling east on Quarter Round Road when he T-boned a Ford Explorer on Highway 211 in Gaffney.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified him as Steven Riley Peterson, 28, of Pacolet.

An autopsy will be performed.