GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Friday morning in downtown Greenville.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened at 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Academy Street and North Church Street involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

The motorcycle was traveling north on Church Street when he hit the SUV. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified him as Samuel Greene, 23.

This crash was under investigation by the Greenville Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.