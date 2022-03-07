GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Greenwood County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 4:20 p.m. on Utopia Acres Drive near US Highway 25.

Troopers said the driver of a 1995 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling west on Utopia Acres Drive. The driver crossed over the center line and hit a ditch.

The driver was ejected from the bike. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.