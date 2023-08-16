SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Spartanburg County Tuesday night.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Battleground Road.
Troopers said a Toyota sedan was traveling west on Battleground Road as a motorcycle was traveling east on Battleground Road. The sedan attempted to make a left turn onto a private drive and the two collided.
Officials said the motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital where they later died.
The driver of the sedan was not injured.
This crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.
