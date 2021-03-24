Motorcyclist killed in crash on SC-28 Bypass in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A motorcyclist has died following a crash on Highway 28 Bypass late Wednesday afternoon in Anderson County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:30pm on Highway 28 Bypass near Monitor Drive.

Troopers said a motorcycle collided with a pickup truck which was turning on to Hwy. 28 Bypass. The motorcycle was then hit by another vehicle headed in the opposite direction.

The motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and died at the scene, highway patrol said.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to AnMed Health Medical Center for his injuries. The other driver was not hurt.

The coroner identified the victim as 50-year-old Austin Neal Shirley of Anderson.

