Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcycle driver is dead after a crash in Abbeville County Thursday evening.

Troopers said the crash happened on Highway 20 near Highway 28 just north of Abbeville around 6:00pm.

According to Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was headed west on Highway 20 when it crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet but died at the scene of the crash.

The Abbeville County Coroner identified the victim as 67-year-old John Hall of Abbeville.

The driver of the pickup truck was hurt but was not taken to the hospital, Highway Patrol said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said their Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is continuing to investigate the wreck.