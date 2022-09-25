GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 8 p.m. on Wade Hampton Boulevard near Buncombe Road.

The coroner said a motorcycle and SUV collided, causing the motorcyclist to be thrown off of the bike.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Aaron Seth Clay of Spartanburg.

The crash is being investigated by the Greer Police Department.