ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died early Tuesday morning after losing control and crashing in Anderson County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Doubletree Drive near SC Hwy 28 just south of Anderson around 1:05 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The driver of a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling east on Doubletree Drive when they lost control and spilled into the roadway before going off of the left side of the road and striking a concrete barrier.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.