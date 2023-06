SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Motus Integrate Tech will host weekly job fairs during June in Spartanburg.

The job fairs will be held every Tuesday during the month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 320 John Martin Road.

The company is looking to hire second and third shifts for production and assembly associates.

If you are unable to attend the event, you can call the office (864234-0072 or apply here.