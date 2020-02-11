Move Over: SC lawmakers file bill to keep drivers out of left lane

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- Current state law prohibits a driver from traveling in the left lane on the highway unless it’s to pass another vehicle well now South Carolina lawmakers are trying to make that law a little clearer.

South Carolina lawmakers from across the state say they are fed up of traffic on state highways and interstates.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers from every corner of the state are now addressing one highway obstacle; left lane travel

“When you’re on the interstate and the speed limit is usually 70 miles per hour and somebody in the left lane is driving 50-55 miles per hour it causes, it’s bad for the traffic flow,” said Senator Kevin Johnson, one of the cosponsors of S.9.

South Carolina’s troopers are already on the lookout for drivers holding up traffic in the left lane.

Master Trooper Jones detailed some of the issues that arise from slow left lane travel.

“A lot of people get in the left lane and they don’t move over and they impede traffic. State law says if you’re in the left lane and you’re going slower than the speed limit that you need to move over.”

The bill filed in the Senate would prohibit left lane travel unless you are passing another vehicle, using the right lane for travel only. The bill filed in the House imposes a $200 fine and two point penalty on your license.

Master Trooper Jones continued, “We start to see collisions, people passing when they shouldn’t be.”

The bill offers exceptions allowing the driver to travel in the left lane. For example, if hazards prevent the driver from using other lanes or if no other vehicle is in the lane behind the driver.

The bill does give drivers a break only having law enforcement issue warnings for the violation for the first 90s days after it is enacted.