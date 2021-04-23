Movie theatre opens doors again after being shut down for a year

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- After being shut down for an entire year due to the pandemic, it’s lights, camera, action once again at one Regal Hollywood Cinema in Greenville.

Lots of folks in the area are excited to have the theatre back again.

Scott Norman is one of them.

“We love it as a family, I have three boys and a wife we love to come to the movies together, just experience big blockbusters,” Norman said.

He’s not alone.

“It was something we did almost weekly so it was very weird to just stop doing something we did on a regular basis,” moviegoer Kellan Mayfield said.

In 2020, all of that came to a pause when the Regal Hollywood on Woodruff Road had to shut their doors twice.

“It’s been a sad year without being able to have movie popcorn and just seeing it as a family,” Norman said.

Mayfield saying, “We’ve done this for years and years. Since he was a little boy we’d watch movies together, so not being able to do it has been tough.”

However, now the popcorn is popping again, movie tickets are being scanned, and movie watchers across the upstate are ready for the big screen.

“Our family loves to watch certain movies and enjoy spending time together like that,” Norman said.

Mayfield adding, “Just to get back to some sense of normalcy has been really refreshing and really nice.”

Even though this Regal is back open, there are some Covid precautions that you need to know.

According to Regals website, moviegoers must wear a mask at all times inside the building, except for when eating and drinking, and concessions can be purchased through the app.

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend we’ll have show times and the movies being played at this specific location.