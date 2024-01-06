SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Courthouse will be closed for the next two weeks starting Monday as it begins moving into a new building.

The transition will begin on Monday and go until Jan. 19, therefore, the courthouse will be closed to normal traffic for every court located in the current building.

However, during the moving staff members will still be working, answering phones and emails, processing filings, and sending required notices.

New Spartanburg County Courthouse.

Inside the new Spartanburg County Courthouse. (Source: Spartanburg County)

Inside the new Spartanburg County Courthouse. (Source: Spartanburg County)

Inside the new Spartanburg County Courthouse. (Source: Spartanburg County)

There will be a small family court docket that will run for the first four days of the move.

Since the courthouse will be closed to normal traffic during this two-week period, there will be a drop box located at the front entrance for any paper filings you may have for any court located in the building.

Any filings dropped into the box by 5 p.m. will be clocked as if it were filed in our offices by 5 p.m. that same day. This includes Circuit Court, Family Court, Probate Court, Magistrate Court, and the Master-In-Equity Court.

For services that cannot be completed without being present in the building, we will be open to the public in our new building beginning January 22 at 8:30 am.

For information regarding those courts served by the Clerk of Court Office, click here.