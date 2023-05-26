SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Mugshots for the Spartanburg County Detention Center remain down following the ransomware attack last month.

The ransomware attack happened in early April and the county is still seeing the effects of the attack.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Information Technology officials have several other higher-priority issues before addressing this “not required service.”

The sheriff’s office has asked for the county’s continued patience as it is working to fix the problem.