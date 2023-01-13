SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A multi-employer manufacturing hiring event will be held in Spartanburg on Jan. 24.

The hiring event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at TK Gregg Community Center 650 Howard Street.

The following companies will have a representative at the hiring event

  • BASF
  • Contec Inc.
  • Cooper Standard
  • Dollar General Distribution Center
  • Lear Corporation
  • Lockhead Martin
  • Oshkosk Defense
  • Spartanburg Steel Products
  • Takeuchi Manufacturing
  • Tindall Corporation

If you are interested in applying to one of these companies, you are asked to attend the event.