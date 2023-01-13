SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A multi-employer manufacturing hiring event will be held in Spartanburg on Jan. 24.

The hiring event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at TK Gregg Community Center 650 Howard Street.

The following companies will have a representative at the hiring event

BASF

Contec Inc.

Cooper Standard

Dollar General Distribution Center

Lear Corporation

Lockhead Martin

Oshkosk Defense

Spartanburg Steel Products

Takeuchi Manufacturing

Tindall Corporation

If you are interested in applying to one of these companies, you are asked to attend the event.