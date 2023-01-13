SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A multi-employer manufacturing hiring event will be held in Spartanburg on Jan. 24.
The hiring event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at TK Gregg Community Center 650 Howard Street.
The following companies will have a representative at the hiring event
- BASF
- Contec Inc.
- Cooper Standard
- Dollar General Distribution Center
- Lear Corporation
- Lockhead Martin
- Oshkosk Defense
- Spartanburg Steel Products
- Takeuchi Manufacturing
- Tindall Corporation
If you are interested in applying to one of these companies, you are asked to attend the event.