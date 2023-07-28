The band 3 Doors Down performs at hockey’s NHL All-Star Game on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2011, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Acclaimed rock group 3 Doors Down will make a stop in Simpsonville in August.

The Mississippi quintet and supporting act Candlebox will be at CCNB Amphitheater at Heritage Park on Wednesday Aug. 30.

The stop is part of 3 Doors Downs’ Away from The Sun Anniversary Tour. Released in 2002, the album contains some of the band’s most popular songs, icluding “When I’m Gone” and “Here Without You.”

The album peaked at number eight on the weekly U.S. Billboard top 200 chart sold more than 4 million copies in the U.S.

Tickets for the show start at $35 and are available here.