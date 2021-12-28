Multi-state chase ends in collision on US-25, lanes blocked

(WSPA) – A suspect led deputies and troopers on a multi-state chase Tuesday night before colliding with a guardrail causing lanes to be blocked along US-25, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to SCHP, troopers stopped a vehicle around 8:40 p.m Tuesday, but the vehicle fled eventually crossing into North Carolina. Troopers had called the chase off prior to the vehicle crossing the border due to poor weather conditions.

Once the vehicle crossed into NC, Henderson County deputies initiated a pursuit and the vehicle fled back to South Carolina into Greenville County before running off the side of the road and striking a guardrail, troopers said.

Minor injuries were sustained in the crash and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation website states that US-25 near Exit 1 (Bobs Creek Road) is closed in both directions and may not reopen until 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The department is advising drivers “to take I-26 East to South Carolina Exit 5, take Exit 5 to SC-11 South, follow SC-11 South to the on-ramps for US-25, and take the on-ramp to access US-25.”