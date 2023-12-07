GREENVILLE S.C., (WSPA) – A large superfund site in the Upstate is going to be redeveloped into mixed use development.

The site is 260 acres, home to an old manufacturing plant. Thursday, the United States Environmental Protection Agency, along with leaders across the state joined together to celebrate the beginning of its revitalization.

The Cone Mills superfund site sits at the corner of Old Buncombe Road and West Blue Ridge Drive in Greenville County.

The building was home to various manufacturing operations from 1903 to 2003.

EPA documents show in 2003 the facility owner filed bankruptcy after the building burnt down.

In 2011 the EPA placed the site on the national priorities list and a cleanup initiative has been ongoing.

“With protecting human health and the environment the ultimate goal of the superfund division is to clean up contaminated properties and return them to beneficial reuse,” Caroline Freeman, EPA Superfund and Emergency Management Division director for Region Four said.

The construction of commercial, recreational, and residential space is expected to take place over the next 15 years.

Developers on site said the project will cost millions of dollars in cleanup and following that, redevelopment of the space will cost multiple billion dollars.

“We are going to be able to transform this from a blighted environmental site into a place of commerce, living, and activity on a 24 hour basis,” Dean Warhaft, principal of Warhaft Group said.

Warhaft said this project is a blue sky of opportunity as the redevelopment from start to finish will also provide jobs.

Greenville County leaders called the project an economic engine into the community.

“Given, especially some of the lower income areas, another access point to eat, shop, and play is a big testament to Greenville County’s outreach to try and make sure that this is a county for everybody,” Benton Blount, Greenville County Council Member for District 19 said.

At the ceremony, the EPA presented an excellence in site reuse award to Cone Mills acquisition group, a partnership between 13th Floor Investments and Warhaft Group.

The EPA shed light on the significance of this project, calling it the largest redevelopment in the southeast.

“This is fantastic,” Alan Mitchell, Greenville County Council Member for District 23 said. “You are not going to see anything like this again anytime soon, unless we all work together like we worked together on this particular project.”

EPA leaders expect a groundbreaking ceremony to be held within the next year.

According to the EPA’s website, South Carolina currently has eleven superfund sites in reuse.