WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Waynesville Police Department said that they responded to a civil disturbance that led to one person barricading themselves inside of a home.

Officers said that they responded to the disturbance at a home along Prevost Street. Upon arrival, the suspect began to fire shots at officers.

The suspect then went into the home and barricaded themselves inside.

According to officers, a shelter-in-place order was issued until further notice around the vicinity of Prevost Street around 3:30 p.m. Officers said that power was temporarily disconnected to Waynesville customers along Prevost Street and the surrounding area around 4:10 p.m.

Officers said that they are being assisted by several surrounding agencies.

