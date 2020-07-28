Multiple agencies responding to officer-involved shooting in Haywood Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HAYWOOD N.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded Monday morning to an officer-involved shooting along Highway 23 in Haywood County.

7 News crews are the scene along Highway 23 near Briar Patch Road.

A state trooper on the scene confirmed there had been an officer-involved shooting.

Highway 23 has been shut down in both directions as the investigation continues.

7 News has reached out to NCSBI, Haywood County Sheriff’s Office and Canton Police.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories