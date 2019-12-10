Multiple child sex charges for Greenville man, deputies say

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have charged a Greenville County man with multiple child sex charges.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the case began on October 14 when investigators received information regarding the possible sexual assault of a minor.

Deputies said 32-year-old Zachary Smith was identified as the suspect in multiple incidents between September 2014 and October 2019 and that Smith knew each of the victims.

According to warrants, the victims were between the ages of 8 and 13.

Smith is charged with first degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, six counts of second degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, and two counts of third degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

Investigators say they believe there may be more victims and ask anyone who has minor children who have had contact with Smith to call the Crimes Against Children Unit at 864-467-4704 or Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

Smith is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.