OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee County Emergency Services said there was a reported fire at the Duke Energy Oconee Nuclear Station.

According to OCES, just after 5 a.m. on Saturday morning emergency services received a request for assistance. Emergency crews from Oconee and Pickens counties responded to the call.

The emergency ended and all crews were released from the area at 7:39 a.m, emergency services said. There was and is no threat to the public as a result of the incident.