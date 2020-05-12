Multiple crews battling fire at Greenville golf course

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Several agencies battled a fire at a building located at the Legacy Pines Golf Club.

Dispatch told 7 News, it started around midnight Tuesday morning on 200 Ranch Road.

According to the owner, the building is both the golf course club house and the Hejaz Shrine Temple.

7 News crews on the scene reported seeing a lot of damage to the building as crews continued to put out the blaze.











The owner said the fire marshal on scene told him that the building was destroyed.

There is no word at this time what started the fire or if anyone was injured.

We will update this story as information becomes available.