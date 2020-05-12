Live Now
Watch Carolina Morning

Multiple crews battling fire at Greenville golf course

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Several agencies battled a fire at a building located at the Legacy Pines Golf Club.

Dispatch told 7 News, it started around midnight Tuesday morning on 200 Ranch Road.

According to the owner, the building is both the golf course club house and the Hejaz Shrine Temple.

7 News crews on the scene reported seeing a lot of damage to the building as crews continued to put out the blaze.

The owner said the fire marshal on scene told him that the building was destroyed.

There is no word at this time what started the fire or if anyone was injured.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories