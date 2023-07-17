Photo of crews responding to apartment fire

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Greenville County Dispatch said that multiple crews are responding to an apartment fire on Monday.

According to officials, the fire happened at Roper Mountain Woods Apartment Complex along Roper Mountain Road.

The Boiling Springs Fire Department is leading the incident while the Greenville Fire Department, Greer Fire Department, and Taylors Fire Department are all on the scene for assistance.

According to Boiling Springs Fire Marshal, Jeff Nelson, the fire got into an attic and traveled through most of the attic space. The fire started around 8 p.m.

Nelson said that out of 24 units, 23 were occupied and 23 families will be displaced as a result of the incident.

The Red Cross and property management will be working with those affected for support.

The fire is now under control, and firefighters are working to clear hot spots at this time.

There have been no injuries reported.