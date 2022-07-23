ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire in a wooded area in Anderson County Saturday.

According to the Clemson University Fire Department, the fire was near Central Road.

Firefighters from Walker McElmoyle Fire Department and Pendleton Fire Department and the South Carolina Forestry Commission also responded to the scene, according to firefighters.

Clemson University Fire said more than an acre burned in a heavily wooded area and the fire was mostly contained.