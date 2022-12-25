GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenwood County Fire Service and the Greenwood City Fire Department were called out to a reported home fire on Christmas morning.

Officials said dispatchers were able to stay on the phone with the occupant of the house while they were still inside.

Multiple Greenwood county and Greenwood city fire units responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, Greenwood city firefighters said heavy smoke was coming from the home. A hose was pulled from the fire truck and crews entered the house.

Shortly after, several Greenwood County Volunteer Firefighters arrived and assisted the City Fire crews that were already on the scene.

Once inside crews were able to remove the occupant from the home and they also rescued a dog.

According to officials, additional Greenwood County Fire units arrived on the scene and the fire was put out.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing but is believed to be an electrical fire.

The occupant who was rescued was treated on scene and transported to a medical facility. The occupant’s injuries are non-life-threatening.