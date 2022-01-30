Multiple departments responding to structure fire in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – According to the Easley Fire Department, multiple fire departments are responding to a structure fire in Easley.

The fire department said they responded around 2 a.m. Sunday morning to the fire along Rice Road. They along with fire departments from Pickens County, Anderson County and Greenville County are still responding to the fire.

Officials said around 100 firefighters are responding to the fire in an abandoned facility. No injuries have been reported.

This is breaking news. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.

