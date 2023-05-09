HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – During the most recent Henderson County three-day Superior Court Administrative Session, that started on May 3, 2023, the following four drug traffickers pled guilty and were sentenced by the Honorable Mark Powell.

Marisela Mendoza Casillas, 44, of Hendersonville, NC, pled guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine, conspiring to traffic in methamphetamine, and conspiring to traffic in cocaine. According to court records, on May 18, 2022, the Henderson County Drug Task Force was completing surveillance on the home of Casillas when they saw what appeared to be a drug buy. The surveillance was done with the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), the Henderson County Drug Task Force, and multiple other law enforcement agencies. A subsequent vehicle stop of the buyer’s vehicle revealed a large quantity of methamphetamine and cocaine. The driver of the vehicle confirmed that he had just purchased the illegal drugs from Casillas. Deputies immediately obtained and executed a search warrant for the home of Casillas, where 272 grams of methamphetamine was located. Casillas, after being Mirandized, took responsibility for the methamphetamine in her house and for selling methamphetamine and cocaine to the buyer that was stopped leaving her home earlier in the day. The Honorable Mark Powell accepted the plea arrangement between the defendant and the State and sentenced the defendant to a consolidated sentence of 90 months minimum, and 120 months maximum, in prison. The defendant was also ordered to pay a mandatory minimum fine of $100,000.

Jeffrey S. Clark, 56, of Weaverville, NC, pled guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine. According to court records, on February 3, 2021, a Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputy completed a routine traffic stop on a vehicle that he saw displaying a fictitious tag and was driving left of center on several occasions. The deputy searched the vehicle pursuant to probable cause based on an open container of alcohol that was clearly visible in the center console, along with a crack pipe sticking out of Clark’s pocket. Clark was the front right passenger of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed scales used to weigh illegal drugs at Clark’s feet, and a zippered bag containing 292 grams of methamphetamine, 21 grams of cocaine, and $5,822. The Honorable Mark Powell accepted the plea arrangement between the defendant and the State and sentenced the defendant to 70 months minimum, and 93 months maximum, in prison. The defendant was also ordered to pay a mandatory minimum fine of $50,000.

Richard F. Lange, III, 24, of Hendersonville, pled guilty to trafficking in heroin/fentanyl. According to court records, on August 03, 2022, a Fletcher Police Department Captain completed a routine traffic stop on a vehicle that he saw with heavy front-end damage and no discernible headlights. A record check of the displayed license tag came back as expired, along with a no-insurance notice. Upon approaching, the captain determined Lange to be the sole occupant. A strong odor of marijuana was detected from the inside of the vehicle. Lange was removed from the car and a search of the vehicle revealed drug scales and a large bag of white powdery substance in a Coach bag that field tested positive as an illegal substance. The substance was submitted to the NC State Crime Laboratory where it was determined to be 35 grams of fentanyl. The Honorable

Mark Powell accepted the plea arrangement between the defendant and the State and sentenced the defendant to 90 months minimum, and 120 months maximum, in prison. The defendant was also ordered to pay a mandatory minimum fine of $100,000.

Brian A. McKinney, 41 of Lincolnton, NC, pled guilty to trafficking in heroin/fentanyl by possession and trafficking in methamphetamine. According to court records, on April 22, 2021, a Hendersonville Police Officer found a stolen motorcycle on a trailer at the Best Western Motel in Hendersonville. Upon further investigation, the officer determined McKinney was the one driving the vehicle attached to the trailer and that he was in a certain hotel room. Officers approached the hotel room where they found McKinney, along with two bags of a white powder substance in his possession. The bags of drugs were submitted to the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement. The administration’s Laboratory determined the substance to be 37 grams of fentanyl. On August 27, 2022, a Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputy completed a routine traffic stop on a vehicle that he witnessed twice crossing a solid yellow center line. McKinney, who was out on bond from his April 2021 arrest, was the driver of the vehicle and told a deputy that his license was suspended. McKinney was removed from the vehicle and patted down for weapons for the deputy’s safety. A pat-down search revealed a glass pipe and drug scales in the pockets of his cargo pants. A search of McKinney’s vehicle revealed a black plastic container with 2 plastic bags of methamphetamine and a piece of folded paper with fentanyl. The drugs were submitted to the NC State Crime Laboratory and were determined to be a total of 45 grams of methamphetamine and .11 grams of fentanyl. The Honorable Mark Powell accepted the plea arrangement between the defendant and the State and sentenced the defendant to a sentence of 140 months minimum, and 186 months maximum, in prison. The defendant was also ordered to pay a mandatory minimum fine of $100,000.