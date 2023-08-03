GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Ten families have been displaced after a fire in a Greenville apartment complex.

The American Red Cross said the fire is still under investigation.

They said 12 units at the Stonesthrow Apartments, on Century Circle in Greenville, were damaged in the fire.

7NEWS is told there were no injuries.

“Red Cross is assisting 17 people right now. We helped make sure they had a safe place to stay last night, clothes to wear, food to eat and we now have case managers who are helping to assess family’s needs,” said Jamie Raichel, executive director of the Red Cross in the Upstate.

Raichel said this is the second apartment fire in Greenville in a couple of weeks. Six volunteer responders were sent to the scene.

Red Cross wants to remind people to be vigilant when cooking and always keep your eye out for sparks or smoke in your home.