GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple fire departments responded to an office building fire in Greenville County.

According to the Berea Fire Department, the fire was on Sulphur Springs Road at approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday. The departments who responded were: Berea E-10, E,-9, E-8, R-8, Duncan Chapel Q-24, Bat 24, Parker E-51, P-51, Bat-52

Sulphur Springs Fire (Source: Berea Fire Department)

The department said no one was hurt.