DACUSVILE, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple fire stations responded to a brush fire in Dacusville Saturday.

According to Pickens County Emergency Management, the call came in about 4 p.m. to a fire on Dovehaven Drive near Connelly Road. The fire spans about 20 acres.

Five fire stations and the South Carolina Forestry Commission are involved, PCEM said. There are no reported injuries at this time.

This is breaking news. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.