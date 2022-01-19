Multiple houses evacuated due to gas leak in Asheville neighborhood

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Multiple houses were evacuated due to a gas leak Wednesday afternoon in an Asheville neighborhood.

According to the Asheville Fire Department, a natural gas line was cut in the area of 5 Richard Street.

Five houses have been evacuated as a result of the gas leak.

The fire department said the gas line is located six to seven feet underground and cannot be accessed by their department. Firefighters are monitoring the area and waiting for the gas company to arrive to the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store