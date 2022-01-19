Multiple houses evacuated due to gas leak in Asheville neighborhood

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Multiple houses were evacuated due to a gas leak Wednesday afternoon in an Asheville neighborhood.

According to the Asheville Fire Department, a natural gas line was cut in the area of 5 Richard Street.

Five houses have been evacuated as a result of the gas leak.

The fire department said the gas line is located six to seven feet underground and cannot be accessed by their department. Firefighters are monitoring the area and waiting for the gas company to arrive to the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.