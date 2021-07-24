Multiple law enforcement agencies searching for suspect in Buncombe Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Larry Hipps (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said multiple law enforcements agencies are searching for a suspect in the Barnardsville area Saturday morning.

Deputies said Larry Hipps, of Greenville, TN, is wanted in Tennessee and North Carolina on multiple charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, they recovered a stolen vehicle that Hipps was driving in the Barnardsville area.

They have an active search with K9s in a wooded area underway at this time.

Deptuies said Hipps assaulted a law enforcement officer earlier this morning and fled with the stolen vehicle during an attempted arrest. 

Anyone that see Hipps is asked to call 911 and not to approach him.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store