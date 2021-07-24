Multiple law enforcement agencies searching for suspect in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said multiple law enforcements agencies are searching for a suspect in the Barnardsville area Saturday morning.

Deputies said Larry Hipps, of Greenville, TN, is wanted in Tennessee and North Carolina on multiple charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, they recovered a stolen vehicle that Hipps was driving in the Barnardsville area.

They have an active search with K9s in a wooded area underway at this time.

Deptuies said Hipps assaulted a law enforcement officer earlier this morning and fled with the stolen vehicle during an attempted arrest.

Anyone that see Hipps is asked to call 911 and not to approach him.