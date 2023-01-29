GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Parker District Fire Department said that they received a call about a cardiac arrest regarding a medical emergency on Sunday night.

According to officials, they responded to a home located at 2 Worth Street in Greenville, the call came in regarding a cardiac arrest emergency around 8:03 p.m.

Upon arrival, officials found numerous people inside the home dead.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s office are also on the scene. According to officials, the investigation is ongoing and is being investigated by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Autopsies will be performed on January 30.