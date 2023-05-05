UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – There have been several reports of shots fired in the city and county of Union.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office and Union Public Safety Department are working together.

According to Investigators the first of many reports for shots fired happened right outside of Circle K, in Monarch, earlier this week. Both the county and city responded.

“It’s never safe when you have people firing guns at random, in the middle of the night or anytime,” said Sheriff Jeff Bailey.

Reports of shots fired have been higher in both the city of Union and the county.

“We’ve probably had three or four,” said Chief Robbie McGee, with Union Public Safety Department.

Bailey said the county had two reported shootings this week.

“We actually found some shell casings and we did find a little trace of blood,” he said.

McGee said there may be some retaliation involved in the shots fired.

“You’ll get the one shots fired, you’ll get another one later that night or maybe the next day,” he said.

The shots were fired in neighborhoods, businesses and in rural areas.

“This week has been strange, because we’ve had more this week. I don’t know why, but there’s been more calls for shots fired,” said Bailey.

Both agencies are upping their patrol and are working together.

“Our patrol have been working together, just like the other night when it all started. It began in the county, and we went out and responded, because it was just on the outside of the city,” said McGee. “They’ve also been coming into the city and helping us.”

A car was struck by a bullet in the city, but both agencies said no injuries have been linked to these shots being fired.

Bailey said his department called all the local hospitals and ones in surrounding counties to see if anyone was admitted for a gunshot wound.

They said it’s times like these where an innocent bystander can get hurt.

“When you fire that gun, the bullet is going until it hits something and can’t go any further,” said McGee. “If somebody is on the other side of that wall, or the other side of that window, or inside that car, you could easily strike them.”

They said they will do all they can to prevent it from happening.

“We’re just going to do everything we can to put more patrols out there and be more aware,” said Bailey.

Both the sheriff’s office and public safety department said the best thing people can do is to be aware of your surroundings and if you see something, say something. Report it to either the sheriff’s office, police department or CrimeStoppers.