(WSPA)- Multiple road closures across the Upstate will impact drivers throughout the month.

Officials are working to repair a portion of Camson Road in Anderson County that was washed out due to recent rainfall.

The road is near Electric City Gymnastics and Pickens Construction and the repair is estimated to take at least two weeks.

South Carolina’s Department of Transportation said the bridge on Mauldin Lake Road over Wolfe Creek will be closed for repairs.

People traveling will need to go around using C David Stone Road and U.S. 178 Southbound.

Those going Northbound will need to take Belle Shoals Road to U.S. 178.

SCDOT said, the repairs will be completed by March 27.

A Spartanburg road will be closed for about three weeks starting Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

Hanging Rock Road will be closed at and from the intersection with Valley Falls Road to Stepstone Drive to line up Hang Rock Road and Valley Falls Road.

Detour signs will be in place.

Officials said road repairs for Hanging Rock Road should be complete by April 4.