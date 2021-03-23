Multiple special elections being held in the Upstate

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Multiple local special elections are being held Tuesday in the Upstate.

In Spartanburg County, a special election to fill the county council seat for district six has Republican Jessica Coker facing Democrat Lekesa Kesha Whitner.

The county council seat is vacant following the resignation of Roger Nutt. Nutt left the seat after being elected to the state legislature.

Tuesday also features city council races in Clemson and Pickens.

In Clemson, John Fulmer, Greg Rice, and Jim Borick are facing off in the nonpartisan race.

In Pickens, Ed Leese, Robert Nealy, and Allen Brewer will also face off in a nonpartisan race.

Two other council races, Inman and Reidville, feature candidates who are running unopposed.