SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple stations responded to a fire Saturday night in Spartanburg County.

The Converse Area Fire Department said their department along with Glendale Fire Department, Drayton Fire Department and Cowpens Fire Department were dispatched for a structure fire in Cedar Street in Clifton.

The Goucher White Plains Fire Department Station 8 sent four firefighters to assist alongside other departments, The Converse Area Fire Department said.

According to Converse Area Fire Department, units found a two-story wooden frame engulfed in heavy fire. Firefighters worked together to bring the fire down.

The Spartanburg Fire Department, Hillcrest E-65, Whitney Fire Department and Cherokee Springs Fire Department covered the eastside of the city while the units were taming the fire, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported.