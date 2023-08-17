ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing a murder charge and three others are being prosecuted after a man was killed in Belton.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Rodriqus Rashun Watson has been charged with the death of 44-year-old Jonlee Chad Ricks, of Belton.

7NEWS previously reported that in July, officials were called to Dean Springs Road and Dean Springs Circle in response to an altercation that led to Ricks being shot to death.

Investigators learned that a group of suspects located Ricks at a stop sign and then assaulted and robbed him.

A short time later, the individuals returned to the area and the physical fight began leading to the fatal shooting.

Detectives said Watson shot Ricks in the chest resulting in his death.

The three other individuals involved in Ricks’s death have been charged with the following:

Jenna Lee Ward , 27, was charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory before the fact to a felony.

, 27, was charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory before the fact to a felony. Charles Williams Alexander , 29, was charged with attempted armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

, 29, was charged with attempted armed robbery and criminal conspiracy. Samuel Sommers was charged with attempted armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

Deputies said more charges are possible in the near future.