ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Several vehicles were struck by gunfire early Saturday morning in an Asheville neighborhood.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:15am at the 70-block of Klondyke Avenue.

Investigators said five unoccupied vehicles were damaged by the gunshots.

There were no reports of any injuries in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.