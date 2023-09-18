SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 31-year-old suspect accused of murdering an 18-year-old Upstate high school graduate is expected to appear in court this week.

According to the Duncan Police Department, Kirk Sterling Mcgowan, of Duncan, was charged with the murder of Rashard Sharquavious Wright.

Wright was a student-athlete at Byrnes High School. He was preparing to attend Benedict College with another teammate before he was shot and killed at Culpepper Landing Apartments on July 9th.

Arrest warrants said Mcgowan allegedly caused the death of Wright by shooting him in his left shoulder.

His court hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning according to police.