CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a man they said shot and killed another man in Cherokee County on Sunday.

We previously reported that deputies responded at 7:59 a.m. in reference to a shooting with injuries on Union Highway in Gaffney.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they located an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Mark Kevin Bruckler II, 42, of Blacksburg.

Sheila Finch (Source: Cherokee County Detention Center)

Based on information gathered during the investigation, deputies determined the victim and suspect, Leonard Herbert Finch, were engaged in an argument.

Flinch shot Bruckler and ran from the scene with the assistance of his mother, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrested this mother, Sheila Mayfield Finch, and charged her with accessory after the fact to a felony. She is currently being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Deputies said the suspect is on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous by the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the location of the suspect is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office by calling Crime Stoppers 1-888-CRIMESC or Investigator Logan Heintzel at (864) 4889-4722 extension #120.