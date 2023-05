FILE – Tables on West Main Street in Morgan Square allow patrons to dine outdoors in downtown Spartanburg, S.C.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Spartanburg said on Thursday this week’s performance by Steel Toe Stiletto has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

The performance was to be part of the city’s Music on Main, a weekly concert series which runs from April to July.

The city cited the weather as cause for closing. There is a high chance of rain all night Thursday.

Next week’s performance of Latin Soul Band is still scheduled.