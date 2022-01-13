MycoWorks to create 400 news jobs in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – MycoWorks announced Thursday plans to establish operations in Union County. The company’s $107 million investment will create 400 new jobs.

MycoWorks is a biotechnology company that specializes in mycelium-grown materials for use as sustainable, luxury-quality leather alternatives.

Located at 260 Midway Drive in Union, MycoWorks’ new facility will increase the company’s capacity to meet the fashion and luxury industries’ growing demand for its materials, including its flagship product Reishi.

“Deciding where to lay down roots was a big decision, but the partnership offered by state and local officials in combination with access to talent and amenities in the area made it easy. We look forward to growing a world class team and operation in Union County, South Carolina,” said MycoWorks Chief Operating Officer Doug Hardesty

Established in 2013, MycoWorks’ patented Fine Mycelium™ process produces materials including Reishi – a globally recognized breakthrough in materials science – that mimics the performance of animal leathers and lowers environmental impacts.

The material offers creative solutions and new design possibilities for fashion and luxury brands while offering relief to supply chain constraints.

If you are interested in working at MycoWorks, email talent@mycoworks.com.